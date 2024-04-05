10 biggest healthcare companies by revenue 

CVS Health and UnitedHealth Group are the two biggest healthcare companies by revenue, according to a report from Investopedia.
Here are the 10 biggest companies in the healthcare field based on revenue as of Dec. 21, 2022.
1. CVS Health: $315.2 billion
2. UnitedHealth Group: $313.1 billion
3. McKesson: $272 billion
4. Cencora: $238.6 billion
5. Cardinal Health: $187 billion
6. Cigna: $180 billion
7. Elevance Health: $153.2 billion
8. Centene: $141.6 billion
9. Walgreens Boots Alliance:$132.7 billion
10. Pfizer: $99.9 billion