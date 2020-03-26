HCA division president to retire after 33-year career — 4 insights

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare named Richard Hammett president of HCA Healthcare's North Florida Division, effective June 1.

What you should know:

1. Current president Michael Joyce will retire after spending 33 years with HCA.

2. Mr. Hammett has been with HCA for 15 years and currently serves as president and CEO of Englewood, Colo.-based Swedish Medical Center.

3. Throughout his career, Mr. Hammett has held several leadership positions with HCA. He is the past president and CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.)

4. As president of the North Florida Division, Mr. Hammett will oversee the organization's 14 hospital campuses and six surgery centers.

More articles on surgery centers:

How GIs are preparing for COVID-19 & more: 4 GI industry key notes

Any polyp presence raises CRC risk

GI societies issue statement on COVID-19, 5 other must-reads this week

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.