WVU Medicine adds in-house Medicare Advantage plan

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Medicine has launched an in-house health insurance services company, Peak Health, which has been serving WVU Medicine employees. Now, the system is expanding its offerings to Medicare-eligible patients throughout the state, according to an Oct. 19 report from The Weirton Daily Times.

West Virginia residents across 29 counties now have the option to enroll in WVU's Medicare Advantage plan until Dec. 7.

The goal of Peak is to create a cohesive relationship between the health system and an insurer by moving both services under one umbrella, according to the report.

WVU Medicine said it is hopeful that within three to four years, Peak's Medicare Advantage plan will be available in all 55 West Virginia counties.





