Who's participating in value-based care?

Despite its growing popularity, only 14% of physicians participate in the value-based payment model, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023."

Here is a breakdown of the percentage of physicians participating in value-based care for 29 specialties:

Allergy and immunology: 14%

Anesthesiology: 11%

Cardiology: 14%

Critical care: 16%

Dermatology: 10%

Diabetes and endocrinology: 15%

Emergency medicine: 10%

Family medicine: 17%

Gastroenterology: 9%

General surgery: 15%

HIV/infectious diseases: 17%

Internal medicine: 18%

Nephrology: 14%

Neurology: 20%

OB-GYN and women's health: 15%

Oncology: 20%

Ophthalmology: 6%

Orthopedics: 7%

Otolaryngology: 14%

Pathology and lab medicine: 8%

Pediatrics: 13%

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 11%

Plastic surgery: 3%

Psychiatry and mental health: 12%

Public health: 6%

Pulmonary medicine: 14%

Radiology: 9%

Rheumatology: 18%

Urology: 15%