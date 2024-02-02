Who's participating in value-based care?

Despite its growing popularity, only 14% of physicians participate in the value-based payment model, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023."
Here is a breakdown of the percentage of physicians participating in value-based care for 29 specialties:
Allergy and immunology: 14%
Anesthesiology: 11%
Cardiology: 14%
Critical care: 16%
Dermatology: 10%
Diabetes and endocrinology: 15%
Emergency medicine: 10%
Family medicine: 17%
Gastroenterology: 9%
General surgery: 15%
HIV/infectious diseases: 17%
Internal medicine: 18%
Nephrology: 14%
Neurology: 20%
OB-GYN and women's health: 15%
Oncology: 20%
Ophthalmology: 6%
Orthopedics: 7%
Otolaryngology: 14%
Pathology and lab medicine: 8%
Pediatrics: 13%
Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 11%
Plastic surgery: 3%
Psychiatry and mental health: 12%
Public health: 6%
Pulmonary medicine: 14%
Radiology: 9%
Rheumatology: 18%
Urology: 15%