What competition affects physicians' income?

Patsy Newitt -  

Twenty-eight percent of physicians' income is affected by nonphysician practitioners, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023.

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023.

  • Nonphysician practitioners (e.g. physician assistants, nurse practitioners, naturopaths, chiropractors): 28 percent
  • Minute clinics and big box stores medical clinics: 12 percent
  • Physicians or insurers doing telemedicine: 12 percent 
  • Other: 5 percent
  • My income is not affected by the competition listed above: 63 percent

