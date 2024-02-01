Sixteen states have no certificate-of-need laws, according to a report from HealthCare Appraisers, a consulting firm.

Certificate-of-need laws, which govern where healthcare providers can build facilities, have been a hurdle many ASCs have had to clear for years. In October, South Carolina became the latest state to remove the requirement when Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill repealing the state's certificate-of-need law.

"I think certificate-of-need laws reduce the positive impact ASCs could have on the healthcare system," Michael Chwalek, senior financial analyst at Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, told Becker's. "They restrict the number of ASCs through rationing and creating a significant barrier to entry. The time and legal and consulting fees required to gain certificate-of-need approval significantly increase the risk of starting a center."

Here are the states with no certificate-of-need laws:

Arizona California Colorado Idaho Kansas Minnesota New Hampshire New Mexico North Dakota Pennsylvania South Carolina South Dakota Texas Utah Wisconsin Wyoming

