The 9 physician specialties that saw pay jumps

Nine physician specialties saw pay jumps between 2021 to 2022, according to a new survey from the American Medical Group Association.

The survey is based on data from 446 medical groups, representing more than 193,000 providers from 194 physicians, advanced practice clinician and other provider specialties. Compensation includes base salary plus variable compensation and voluntary compensation reductions.

Here are the specialties saw median compensation increase from 2021 to 2022:

Internal medicine: 6.4 percent

Family medicine: 6.1 percent

Pediatrics and adolescent — general: 5 percent

Orthopedic surgery: 4.6 percent

Hematology and medical oncology: 3.2 percent

General surgery: 2.5 percent

OB-GYN (general): 2.4 percent

Cardiology: 2.1 percent

Neurology: 1.9 percent