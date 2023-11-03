Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

The 11 procedures added to the ASC-payable list

Patsy Newitt -  

CMS added 11 procedures to the ASC-covered list in the ASC Payment System Final Rule released Nov. 2 that were not included in the proposed rule. 

"We thank CMS for heeding our request to move additional surgical procedures — including total shoulder arthroplasty — onto the ASC payable list," Ambulatory Surgery Center Association CEO Bill Prentice said in a Nov. 2 news release. "Doing so benefits both Medicare beneficiaries, who now have a lower cost choice for the care they need, and the Medicare program itself, which will save millions of dollars as volume moves to the high-quality surgery center site of service."

ASC leaders were concerned after CMS released its proposed rule in July, adding only 26 dental codes to the ASC-payable list. 

Joseph D'Agostino, administrator at Snellville, Ga.-based Advanced Surgery Center Perimeter and Gwinnett Advanced Surgery Center, told Becker's the proposal was a "missed chance at significantly reducing Medicare costs."

Here are the 11 additional surgical codes:

  • CPT Code 21194: Reconstruction of lower jaw with graft
  • CPT Code 21195: Reconstruction of lower jaw without fixation
  • CPT Code 23470: Reconstruction of shoulder joint
  • CPT Code 23472: Reconstruction of shoulder joint
  • CPT Code 27006: Incision of hip tendons
  • CPT Code 27702: Reconstruction of ankle joint
  • CPT Code 29868: Meniscal transplant knee with scope
  • CPT Code 33289: TCAT implantation of wireless pulmonary artery pressure sensor
  • CPT Code 37192: Insertion of intravascular vena cava filter
  • CPT Code 60260: Repeat thyroid surgery
  • CPT Code C9734: Ultrasound ablation/therapeutic intervention, other than uterine leiomyomata

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast