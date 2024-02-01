Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

Reimbursements for 11 new ASC-payable procedures

Paige Haeffele -  

CMS recently added 11 surgical codes to the ASC payable list and finalized a 3.1% payment rate for ASCs in its 2024 final rule.

Below are the 11 additional surgical codes, as well as the average cost of each procedure, using data from CMS' physician fee schedule search tool.

Note: Procedure costs listed are the facility price, which is the price for providers that accept the Medicare fee schedule. 

Code

Procedure

Payment amount

21194

Reconstruct lower jaw w/graft

$1,389.01

21195

Reconstruct lower jaw w/o fixation

$1,307.80

23470

Reconstruct shoulder joint

$1,182.07

23472

Reconstruct shoulder join

$1,422.08

27006

Incision of hip tendon

$710.22

27702

Reconstruct ankle joint

$950.89

 29868 

Meniscal transplant knee w/scope

$1,643.76

33289

TCAT implantation of wireless pulmonary artery pressure sensor

$320.57

37192

Insertion of intravascular vena cava filter

$1,234.78

60260

Repeat thyroid surgery

$1,234.78

C9734

 Ultrasound ablation/therapeutic intervention, other than uterine leiomyomata, with MRI guidance 

 Device portion of the service is payable at 120% of the invoice cost. 

