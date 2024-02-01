Reimbursements for 11 new ASC-payable procedures

CMS recently added 11 surgical codes to the ASC payable list and finalized a 3.1% payment rate for ASCs in its 2024 final rule.
Below are the 11 additional surgical codes, as well as the average cost of each procedure, using data from CMS' physician fee schedule search tool.
Note: Procedure costs listed are the facility price, which is the price for providers that accept the Medicare fee schedule.
|
Code
|
Procedure
|
Payment amount
|
21194
|
Reconstruct lower jaw w/graft
|
$1,389.01
|
21195
|
Reconstruct lower jaw w/o fixation
|
$1,307.80
|
23470
|
Reconstruct shoulder joint
|
$1,182.07
|
23472
|
Reconstruct shoulder join
|
$1,422.08
|
27006
|
Incision of hip tendon
|
$710.22
|
27702
|
Reconstruct ankle joint
|
$950.89
|
29868
|
Meniscal transplant knee w/scope
|
$1,643.76
|
33289
|
TCAT implantation of wireless pulmonary artery pressure sensor
|
$320.57
|
37192
|
Insertion of intravascular vena cava filter
|
$1,234.78
|
60260
|
Repeat thyroid surgery
|
$1,234.78
|
Ultrasound ablation/therapeutic intervention, other than uterine leiomyomata, with MRI guidance
|
Device portion of the service is payable at 120% of the invoice cost.