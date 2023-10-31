Mutual of Omaha, Wellcare launch Medicare Advantage plan

Mutual of Omaha has formed a strategic alliance with Wellcare, the Medicare Advantage brand owned by Centene Corp., to offer jointly designed Medicare Advantage plans for the 2024 plan year.

The plans will be available in Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Washington state as well as in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston markets in Texas, according to an Oct. 30 press release.

The plans include no premium and low premium options and will be available during the annual enrollment period, running from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

Mutual of Omaha is currently the second-largest provider of Medicare supplement plans and provides healthcare to 1.3 million Medicare Advantage members across 36 states.