How practice setting, specialty influences physician compensation

Salary represents a much higher portion of income among hospital-employed physicians than it does for physicians in single- and multispecialty practice, according to research published in December by the American Medical Association.

Based on biennial surveys of approximately 3,500 physicians, the AMA's data excluded physicians in solo practice.

Specialties with the highest percentage of physicians paid only by salary:

Psychiatry: 40.2 percent

Family practice: 25.3 percent

Pediatrics: 22.5 percent

Radiology: 21.3 percent

Specialties with the highest percentage of physicians paid based only on productivity:

Surgical subspecialties: 31.9 percent

General surgery: 20.1 percent

OB-GYN: 18.9 percent

