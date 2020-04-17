How ASCs can stay productive during a slowdown — 5 focus areas

ASCs closed or operating at limited capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic can use this time to strengthen revenue cycle and administrative functions, according to Serbin Medical Billing.

Five areas to focus on during a business slowdown:

1. Complete audits, performance evaluations, training and education.

2. Update business office policies and procedures to include guidance for each staff position, as well as clearly defined financial protocols.

3. Have employees check that the center's compliance plan meets current state and federal guidelines and make updates as needed.

4. Reallocate business office staff based on what areas will be most affected by lower volumes, such as registration, scheduling and insurance verification.

5. Clean up existing ASC accounts receivable.

Click here for more recommendations from Serbin Medical Billing.

More articles on surgery centers:

Tenet furloughs 10% of its workforce, including those involved in elective surgery: 6 things to know

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

Optum CEO taking temporary leave, Q1 revenues hit $32.8B — 7 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.