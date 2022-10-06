Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Former New Jersey PA sentenced for role in $1M healthcare fraud scheme 

Willingboro, N.J.-based former physician assistant Aaron Jones, 28, was sentenced to two years in prison for a scheme that defrauded payers millions of dollars, Press of Atlantic City reported Oct. 5. 

Mr. Jones, who pleaded guilty in March, was also ordered to pay $1.04 million in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.

Mr. Jones, along with co-conspirator Steven Monaco, contributed to $1 million being lost by the state insurance plan. Mr. Jones helped drive Mr. Monaco's plan in having Stratford, N.J.-based physician Michael Goldis, MD, fill prescriptions for unnecessary compound medications to receive large reimbursements. 

Dr. Goldis employed Mr. Jones, who was paid by a pharmaceutical sales representative to target patients with insurance plans that would pay for the drugs. Mr. Jones received $10,000 for his work, according to court documents.

