Former New Jersey PA sentenced for role in $1M healthcare fraud scheme 

Willingboro, N.J.-based former physician assistant Aaron Jones, 28, was sentenced to two years in prison for a scheme that defrauded payers millions of dollars, Press of Atlantic City reported Oct. 5.

Mr. Jones, who pleaded guilty in March, was also ordered to pay $1.04 million in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.

Mr. Jones, along with co-conspirator Steven Monaco, contributed to $1 million being lost by the state insurance plan. Mr. Jones helped drive Mr. Monaco's plan in having Stratford, N.J.-based physician Michael Goldis, MD, fill prescriptions for unnecessary compound medications to receive large reimbursements.

Dr. Goldis employed Mr. Jones, who was paid by a pharmaceutical sales representative to target patients with insurance plans that would pay for the drugs. Mr. Jones received $10,000 for his work, according to court documents.