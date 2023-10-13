Cigna expands Medicare Advantage plan to Nevada

Cigna healthcare is expanding its Medicare Advantage plans to patients in Nevada for the first time, launching in two counties in the Las Vegas area.

Its $0 premium plan will first be available to Medicare-eligible customers during the open enrollment period, which begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. The plan will be effective beginning Jan. 1, 2024, according to an Oct. 12 press release.

The new plan will offer benefits including $0 primary care copays, $200 annually toward routine eyewear and fitness benefits.