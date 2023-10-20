Ascension Saint Thomas ASC now part of Farm Bureau Medicare Advantage network

Columbia, Tenn.-based payer Farm Bureau Health Plans has added Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas to its Medicare Advantage provider network.

The partnership will add 750 new Ascension providers to Farm Bureau Health's 14,500-provider network across the state. Farm Bureau members will also have access to 41 new locations, including an ASC, rural health clinics and outpatient diagnostic imaging.

Farm Bureau HMO is a Medicare Advantage plan available in 66 Tennessee counties, according to an Oct. 20 press release.