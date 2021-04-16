2% Medicare pay cut for physicians delayed until 2022

The 2 percent Medicare pay cut for physicians has been put on hold through the end of the year, according to a report from the American Medical Association.

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law April 15 that extended the moratorium on Medicare pay cuts through Dec. 31. The previous moratorium was set to expire April 1 and was temporarily delayed while Congress voted on the bill.



Later this year, legislators may also take steps to avoid a 4 percent Medicare pay cut scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022, which was enacted to offset the costs of the American Rescue Plan economic relief package, according to the AMA's report.

More articles on physicians:

Pain clinic owner gets 9 years in prison for role in $80M fraud scheme: 5 details

4 ASC closures in 2021

Capital Digestive Care partners with Virginia practice





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.