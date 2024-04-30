North Carolina ASC earns AAAHC accreditation

Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Panther Creek in Cary, N.C., was re-accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

The ASC, which is affiliated with Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic, earned the distinction after an evaluation of quality measures including patient safety, quality of care and compliance, according to an April 19 news release shared with Becker's. The center met or exceeded requirements in all categories.

"We are thrilled to receive re-accreditation from the AAAHC, as it validates our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional care to our patients," Andria Batts, BSN, RN, the center's director of nursing, said in the release. "This accreditation reaffirms our commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety, quality and patient satisfaction."