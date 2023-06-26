Cigarroa Surgical Center earns Joint Commission accreditation

The Laredo, Texas-based Cigarroa Surgical Center has been accredited by The Joint Commission, according to a June 25 report from LMTOnline.

The Joint Commission, the oldest and largest standard-setting accreditation body in healthcare, recognizes clinics committed to patient safety, quality care and clinical excellence.

The certification process involves an assessment of standards compliance, infection prevention, medication management and patient rights.

Cigarroa Surgical Center specializes in providing interventional cardiology services in the region, according to the report.