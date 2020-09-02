AAAHC releases new standards

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care published the 41st edition of the Accreditation Handbook for Medicare Deemed Status Sept. 1.

What you should know:

1. The standards feature current information and guidance for organizations seeking Medicare Deemed Status accreditation.

2. AAAHC revised its standards following a review process with multiple comment periods. It collected feedback on standards from accredited organizations, partner associations, committees, surveys and staff.

3. The standards include "elements of compliance" and compliance-rating charts to increase transparency on how surveyors will evaluate compliance.

AAAHC discussed the standards in a webinar posted here.

