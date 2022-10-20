Mississippi Valley Health CEO says people are organization’s ‘most important asset’

Michael Patterson is the President and CEO of Mississippi Valley Health in Davenport, Ind.

Mr. Patterson will serve on the panels “Succession Planning, Recruiting Millennial Surgeons and More” and “ASC 2-Year Outlook: What is the Best Strategy for Large and Small Centers” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your organization up for success?

Michael Patterson: We have focused on our people, developed an updated strategic plan and performed due diligence on the implementation of new technology to help streamline workflows. The need for working smarter not harder has always been present, but it is needed now more than ever. We have to think differently about how we work and find solutions to work flow issues that allow us to use our most important asset — our people — to get the same or more work done with less people. This is not an easy task and in some instances our most challenging issue. Costs are going up, supply chain interruptions are the new norm and the recruitment and retention of skilled workers are paramount. Focusing on all of these opportunities has been key for our team and we are looking forward to the next couple of years and the continued success of our organizations.

Q: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

MP: I am excited about opportunities for volume growth as we continue to see migration of procedures into the ASC setting. Technology advances are driving some of this growth and that creates both opportunities for better care for patients as well as long term revenue opportunities for the ASC industry. When we have the opportunity to combine better care at a lower cost, then everyone wins.

I am somewhat nervous about the continued employment of physicians. The ASC model was built on the entrepreneurial spirit of our physician community. As we start to see changes to that culture it will inevitably impact the ASC industry. There are some bright spots as we think about alignment of physicians with the organizations they work for and how that can positively impact patient care. It has to be about the entire care continuum and not just about dollars. As this trend continues to unfold over the coming years I am hopeful we will see appropriate alignment and continued improvement of access to high quality care.

Q: How are you thinking about growth over the next 12 months?

MP: We are approaching this in a couple of different ways. First, we need to ensure we have a highly skilled and motivated workforce. Without a team of appropriately trained caregivers, none of this is possible. Second, we need to think about how we can serve more patients in more locations and improve access and timeliness of care. Aligning our resources over a larger geographical area will be important to ensure access to care while remaining profitable. Creative partnerships that align in order to mitigate cost, increase access, and improve outcomes is a key foundational strategy that we are implementing.

Q: What will healthcare executives and leaders need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

MP: First and foremost we have to wear many hats. We have to listen to our teams, be responsive to their needs, identify ways in which to utilize resources most effectively, and have a keen eye for opportunities and understanding risks. The world is changing and we need to change with it. The pace at which people want to work has changed. Finding great people is becoming more challenging, and when we do find those great team members, be reminded that someone else is trying to recruit them as well. In other words, be focused, responsive, adaptable, resilient, and ready for what comes next. And above all else, listen to what is going on around you.