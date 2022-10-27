COO of Pain Care: Healthcare leaders must ‘adopt a progressive mindset’ in order to be effective

Crystal Marcum is the COO of Stockbridge, Ga.-based Pain Care.

Ms. Marcum will serve on the panel “Payer Strategies, Out-of-Network, Implant Carve-Outs, Bundled Payments and What Lies Ahead” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your organization up for success?

Crystal Marcum: The smartest thing we have done is creating dashboards for work processes. Transparency provides a few keys for organizations success: accountability, living data, a culture of organizational learning, a vehicle for knowledge management and accurate benchmarking and goals.

Q: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

CM: I’m most excited about our new generation of workforce. The Gen Y population that is quickly growing in majority provides fresh new ideas about how organizational culture and processes can be innovated. They are also more comfortable with technology, which spurs innovation, and come to work with a mindset of autonomy. What makes me nervous is being in the driver's seat for cultivating that innovation and helping our healthcare providers embrace the change.

Q: How are you thinking about growth over the next 12 months?

CM: First I think about growth as multidimensional. We would all love growth to be a linear financial relationship, but there are seasons of growth that show up in process improvement, cultural changes, perception and PR and learning. Over the next 12 months, our organization has set certain financial goals but we are also measuring error rates and accuracy in each process. Our goals are geared more towards fine tuning processes and digitizing responsiveness to our client base over the next year.

Q: What will healthcare executives and leaders need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

CM: Leaders in the healthcare industry have to adopt a progressive mindset to be effective over the next five years. Patients are quickly expecting their healthcare customer services to be on the same level as Amazon.

Q: What is your strategy for recruiting and retaining great teams?

CM: Great teams are a byproduct of having the right people in the right positions. An effective strategy we use is to spend quite a bit of time diagnosing what kind of person will be successful and what skills and strengths does the team need as a whole. An effective team is built by coordinating and complementing each other. Once you have the right people in place, retaining team members is much easier. People ultimately want to work where they have a work life balance that meets their needs. The greatest need we all have is to be productive and feel like we are making a difference.