Wisconsin hospitals' CRNAs call off strike after contractor dismissed

The certified registered nurse anesthetists at Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital have called off a strike after the hospital dismissed its third-party anesthesia contractor, the Times Leader reported.

The calls for a one-day strike, set for Feb. 2, came after nine months of contract negotiations between the Wyoming Valley Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Association and its Cincinnati, Ohio-based former employer, Capital Anesthesia Solutions.

The association lost seven CRNAs after Capital Anesthesia Solutions became the association's employer in August 2020.

"We look forward to bargaining a fair union contract with our new employer, whomever that may be — a contract that ensures full and safe staffing of our anesthesia department so that we can provide our community with the quality of care it deserves," Nancy Dines, vice president of the CRNA association, told the Leader.