Texas anesthesia group joins Ambulatory Management Solutions

Chicago-based outpatient anesthesia, surgical and administrative services provider Ambulatory Management Solutions is investing in and partnering with Dallas-based Noble Anesthesia Partners.

The partnership with Noble, which provides anesthesia services at Texas ASCs and physician-owned hospitals, expands AMS' service area, the company said Feb. 1. It marks AMS' first inorganic expansion since VSS Capital Partners made an April 2021 growth capital investment in the company.

"I couldn’t be prouder of what we've accomplished in our first 10 years," Noble founder and co-owner Tom Kenjarski, MD, said. "We see the same vision and mission orientation in the AMS team."

"The combined assets, relationships and ambulatory experience of the AMS and Noble teams create a unique vehicle to be at the forefront of the shift towards value-based care," said Noble co-owner Michael Weiss, MD. "I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."

Financial terms of the partnership, which closed in December 2021, were not disclosed.