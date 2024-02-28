Tennessee legislators weigh authorization of anesthesiologist assistants

Tennessee Sen. Richard Briggs recently introduced a bill that would establish a scope of practice for anesthesiologist assistants in the state, NBC affiliate WBIR reported Feb. 27.

SB 0453 aims to alleviate the shortage of anesthesiologists in the state by creating a licensure pathway to allow assistants to give anesthesia under the guidance of other professionals.

Kelli Ray, president of the Tennessee Academy of Anesthesiologist Assistants, told the news station that the bill would bring in certified anesthesiologist assistants who were born in Tennessee or who went to school in Tennessee.