California has 5,380 anesthesiologists, the most of any state, according to May 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are 31 states ranked by number of practicing anesthesiologists:
Note: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont and Virginia did not release estimates, and information was not available from Alaska, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia, Rhode Island and Delaware.
- California: 5,380
- Michigan: 2,050
- Massachusetts: 1,880
- New York: 1,500
- Ohio: 1,460
- Pennsylvania: 1,450
- Texas: 1,370
- New Jersey: 1,090
- Tennessee: 1,080
- Illinois: 1,050
- Washington: 990
- Minnesota: 870
- Indiana: 760
- Wisconsin: 640
- Oregon: 580
- Kentucky: 500
- South Carolina: 460
- Nevada: 390
- North Carolina: 280
- Arkansas: 240
- Maine: 240
- Louisiana: 230
- New Hampshire: 220
- West Virginia: 190
- Nebraska: 130
- Missouri: 120
- District of Columbia: 110
- New Mexico: 110
- Montana: 100
- Alabama: 90
- Hawaii: 60