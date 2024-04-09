Anesthesia

States ranked by number of practicing anesthesiologists

California has 5,380 anesthesiologists, the most of any state, according to May 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are 31 states ranked by number of practicing anesthesiologists:

Note: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont and Virginia did not release estimates, and information was not available from Alaska, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia, Rhode Island and Delaware. 

  1. California: 5,380
  2. Michigan: 2,050
  3. Massachusetts: 1,880
  4. New York: 1,500
  5. Ohio: 1,460
  6. Pennsylvania: 1,450
  7. Texas: 1,370
  8. New Jersey: 1,090
  9. Tennessee: 1,080
  10. Illinois: 1,050
  11. Washington: 990
  12. Minnesota: 870
  13. Indiana: 760
  14. Wisconsin: 640
  15. Oregon: 580
  16. Kentucky: 500
  17. South Carolina: 460
  18. Nevada: 390
  19. North Carolina: 280
  20. Arkansas: 240
  21. Maine: 240
  22. Louisiana: 230
  23. New Hampshire: 220
  24. West Virginia: 190
  25. Nebraska: 130
  26. Missouri: 120
  27. District of Columbia: 110
  28. New Mexico: 110
  29. Montana: 100
  30. Alabama: 90
  31. Hawaii: 60



