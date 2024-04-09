California has 5,380 anesthesiologists, the most of any state, according to May 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are 31 states ranked by number of practicing anesthesiologists:

Note: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont and Virginia did not release estimates, and information was not available from Alaska, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia, Rhode Island and Delaware.

California: 5,380 Michigan: 2,050 Massachusetts: 1,880 New York: 1,500 Ohio: 1,460 Pennsylvania: 1,450 Texas: 1,370 New Jersey: 1,090 Tennessee: 1,080 Illinois: 1,050 Washington: 990 Minnesota: 870 Indiana: 760 Wisconsin: 640 Oregon: 580 Kentucky: 500 South Carolina: 460 Nevada: 390 North Carolina: 280 Arkansas: 240 Maine: 240 Louisiana: 230 New Hampshire: 220 West Virginia: 190 Nebraska: 130 Missouri: 120 District of Columbia: 110 New Mexico: 110 Montana: 100 Alabama: 90 Hawaii: 60





