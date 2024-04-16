Private equity's grip on anesthesiology in 5 stats 

Here are five statistics highlighting private equity's influence in anesthesia:

26%. The percent by which prices increased, on average, when anesthesia companies backed by private-equity investors took over at a hospital outpatient or surgery center compared to independent practices, according to a 2022 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

20%. The percentage of anesthesia practices that made up private equity physician practice buyouts, according to a study published in JAMA Network in February 2020.

33%. The percentage of anesthesiologists acquired by private equity physician practice buyouts, according to the same study.

5,000. The number of clinicians in PE-backed, Dallas-based U.S. Anesthesia Partners' portfolio.

1/3. The fraction of physicians who left U.S. Anesthesia Partners, created by private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in 2012, over three years, The Washington Post reported last June.