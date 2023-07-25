Number of active anesthesiologists by state

California, the state with the largest population, has the most active anesthesiologists while Wyoming, the state with the smallest population, has the fewest, according to May data from KFF.
Here is the number of active anesthesiologists in each state and Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: 601
Alaska: 83
Arizona: 1,063
Arkansas: 357
California: 6,273
Colorado: 847
Connecticut: 735
Delaware: 117
District of Columbia: 331
Florida: 2,908
Georgia: 1,255
Hawaii: 188
Idaho: 106
Illinois: 2,187
Indiana: 1,209
Iowa: 517
Kansas: 439
Kentucky: 646
Louisiana: 658
Maine: 223
Maryland: 1,269
Massachusetts: 1,883
Michigan: 1,689
Minnesota: 748
Mississippi: 298
Missouri: 1,180
Montana: 141
Nebraska: 318
Nevada: 410
New Hampshire: 227
New Jersey: 1,663
New Mexico: 263
New York: 4,573
North Carolina: 1,199
North Dakota: 75
Ohio: 2,121
Oklahoma: 542
Oregon: 701
Pennsylvania: 2,419
Rhode Island: 142
South Carolina: 640
South Dakota: 68
Tennessee: 908
Texas: 3,940
Utah: 480
Vermont: 119
Virginia: 1,155
Washington: 1,352
West Virginia: 242
Wisconsin: 1,061
Wyoming: 60