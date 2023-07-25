Number of active anesthesiologists by state

California, the state with the largest population, has the most active anesthesiologists while Wyoming, the state with the smallest population, has the fewest, according to May data from KFF.

Here is the number of active anesthesiologists in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: 601

Alaska: 83

Arizona: 1,063

Arkansas: 357

California: 6,273

Colorado: 847

Connecticut: 735

Delaware: 117

District of Columbia: 331

Florida: 2,908

Georgia: 1,255

Hawaii: 188

Idaho: 106

Illinois: 2,187

Indiana: 1,209

Iowa: 517

Kansas: 439

Kentucky: 646

Louisiana: 658

Maine: 223

Maryland: 1,269

Massachusetts: 1,883

Michigan: 1,689

Minnesota: 748

Mississippi: 298

Missouri: 1,180

Montana: 141

Nebraska: 318

Nevada: 410

New Hampshire: 227

New Jersey: 1,663

New Mexico: 263

New York: 4,573

North Carolina: 1,199

North Dakota: 75

Ohio: 2,121

Oklahoma: 542

Oregon: 701

Pennsylvania: 2,419

Rhode Island: 142

South Carolina: 640

South Dakota: 68

Tennessee: 908

Texas: 3,940

Utah: 480

Vermont: 119

Virginia: 1,155

Washington: 1,352

West Virginia: 242

Wisconsin: 1,061

Wyoming: 60