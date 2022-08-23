NAPA to partner with Penn State's new medical center

North American Partners in Anesthesia will partner with Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center starting Oct. 1, the company said Aug. 23.

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will open Oct. 3 and expand access to services to patients who don't want to drive to Penn State Health's Hershey, Pa., location, according to a news release.

"This facility will strengthen Penn State Health, providing world-class primary, specialty, and acute care to residents," Joseph Frank, Penn State Health's east regional president said in the release. "NAPA will help us deliver the highest level of care and reinforce our reputation in the Lancaster area."