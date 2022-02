Sunrise, Fla.-based medical group Mednax has proposed issuing $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes in a private offering due in 2030.

Mednax plans to use the net proceeds from the offering of notes and other available funds to claim its remaining 6.25 percent senior notes due in 2027, according to a Feb. 1 press release.

The offering will be exempt from the Securities Act of 1933's registration requirements.