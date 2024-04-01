How many anesthesiologists would take a pay cut for a work-life balance?

While anesthesia reimbursements continue to plummet, most anesthesiologists would still take less pay for a better work-life balance, according to Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Lifestyle & Happiness Report," released March 8.

The report surveyed 9,226 physicians across 29 specialties.

Sixty-one percent of anesthesiologists said they would take less pay for a better work-life balance, compared to 57% in 2023 and 59% in 2022, according to the report.

Overall, 54% of physicians said they would take a pay cut for better work-life balance, a proportion that has remained consistent over the past several years.