How many anesthesiologists would take a pay cut for a work-life balance?

Patsy Newitt  

While anesthesia reimbursements continue to plummet, most anesthesiologists would still take less pay for a better work-life balance, according to Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Lifestyle & Happiness Report," released March 8. 

The report surveyed 9,226 physicians across 29 specialties. 

Sixty-one percent of anesthesiologists said they would take less pay for a better work-life balance, compared to 57% in 2023 and 59% in 2022, according to the report. 

Overall, 54% of physicians said they would take a pay cut for better work-life balance, a proportion that has remained consistent over the past several years.

