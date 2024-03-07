Highest-paid anesthesiologist in the 10 most-populated US cities

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in New York City, the most-populated city in the U.S., earns $697,500, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool.

Anesthesiologists earn an average of $302,970 annually across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries of the highest-paid anesthesiologists in the 10 most-populated cities, along with their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. New York City: $697,500 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed

2. Los Angeles: $707,000 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed

3. Chicago: $730,000 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed

4. Houston: $713,900 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed

5. Phoenix: $623,500 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed

6. Philadelphia: $631,900 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed

7. San Antonio: $718,300 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed

8. San Diego: $706,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed

9. Dallas: $659,600 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; self-employed

10. Jacksonville, Fla.: $570,500 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed