General Anesthesia Specialists agrees to $1M settlement over Bill Paxton death

Relatives of the late actor Bill Paxton reached a $1 million settlement against General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership, NBC News reported Feb. 24.

The anesthesia group denied responsibility for the actor's death in 2017 following heart surgery.

"[General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership] contends that its personnel complied with the standard of care insofar as their involvement in the care and treatment of [Bill] Paxton, and nothing their personnel did or didn't do caused or contributed to his death," the company's attorneys said, according to the report.