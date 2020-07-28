Dr. Christopher Arndt named interim chair of U of New Mexico's anesthesia, critical care departments

Christopher Arndt, MD, was appointed the interim chair of the anesthesiology and critical care medicine departments at Albuquerque-based University of New Mexico after Hugh Martin, MD, stepped away from the position, effective Sept. 7.

He currently serves as the department's associate chair. He also directed the university's Acute Pain and Regional Anesthesia fellowship program.

Dr. Arndt earned his medical degree and completed his residency at the university's school of medicine.

Dr. Martin stepped away from the role to focus on scholarly, educational and clinical pursuits. He spoke highly of Dr. Arndt, saying, "Dr. Arndt will be an outstanding interim chair, as he possesses a diverse excellent administrative and clinical skill set."

