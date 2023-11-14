Anesthesia

CRNA pay by the numbers

Paige Haeffele -  

Here are five numbers providing insight on compensation earned by certified registered nurse anesthetists, using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

$205,770: The average annual salary of CRNAs in the U.S. 

46,540: The number of practicing CRNAs in the U.S.

75%: The percentage of CRNAs in a recent Medscape survey who reported they practice independently, without the guidance of a collaborating physician. 

$98.93: The average hourly wage earned by CRNAs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

$246,510: The average annual salary of CRNAs who practice in California, the highest-paying state for the profession.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast