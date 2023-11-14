CRNA pay by the numbers

Here are five numbers providing insight on compensation earned by certified registered nurse anesthetists, using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

$205,770: The average annual salary of CRNAs in the U.S.

46,540: The number of practicing CRNAs in the U.S.

75%: The percentage of CRNAs in a recent Medscape survey who reported they practice independently, without the guidance of a collaborating physician.

$98.93: The average hourly wage earned by CRNAs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

$246,510: The average annual salary of CRNAs who practice in California, the highest-paying state for the profession.