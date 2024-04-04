CRNA pay by state

The average annual wage for a nurse anesthetist in the U.S. is $214,200.

This information comes from May 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is the average annual wage of nurse anesthetists in 44 states:

Alabama: $173,370

Alaska: Estimate not released.

Arizona: N/A

Arkansas: Estimate not released.

California: $250,920

Colorado: $215,870

Connecticut: $247,740

Delaware: $207,030

District of Columbia: N/A

Florida: $176,950

Georgia: $204,070

Hawaii: N/A

Idaho: $178,600

Illinois: $281,240

Indiana: $207,180

Iowa: $227,710

Kansas: $184,650

Kentucky: $185,630

Louisiana: $218,770

Maine: $227,270

Maryland: $187,420

Massachusetts: $272,510

Michigan: $219,050

Minnesota: $221,650

Mississippi: $201,280

Missouri: $230,470

Montana: $256,460

Nebraska: $212,860

Nevada: N/A

New Hampshire: $239,630

New Jersey: $252,130

New Mexico: $212,950

New York: $256,160

North Carolina: $222,560

North Dakota: $234,95

Ohio: $210,760

Oklahoma: $208,410

Oregon: $215,260

Pennsylvania: $209,890

Rhode Island: N/A

South Carolina: $233,920

South Dakota: $211,090

Tennessee: $194,790

Texas: $216,280

Utah: $125,890

Vermont: $254,790

Virginia: $232,250

Washington: $246,350

West Virginia: $232,410

Wisconsin: $247,160

Wyoming: $228,780