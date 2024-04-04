CRNA pay by state

The average annual wage for a nurse anesthetist in the U.S. is $214,200.
This information comes from May 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here is the average annual wage of nurse anesthetists in 44 states:
Alabama: $173,370
Alaska: Estimate not released.
Arizona: N/A
Arkansas: Estimate not released.
California: $250,920
Colorado: $215,870
Connecticut: $247,740
Delaware: $207,030
District of Columbia: N/A
Florida: $176,950
Georgia: $204,070
Hawaii: N/A
Idaho: $178,600
Illinois: $281,240
Indiana: $207,180
Iowa: $227,710
Kansas: $184,650
Kentucky: $185,630
Louisiana: $218,770
Maine: $227,270
Maryland: $187,420
Massachusetts: $272,510
Michigan: $219,050
Minnesota: $221,650
Mississippi: $201,280
Missouri: $230,470
Montana: $256,460
Nebraska: $212,860
Nevada: N/A
New Hampshire: $239,630
New Jersey: $252,130
New Mexico: $212,950
New York: $256,160
North Carolina: $222,560
North Dakota: $234,95
Ohio: $210,760
Oklahoma: $208,410
Oregon: $215,260
Pennsylvania: $209,890
Rhode Island: N/A
South Carolina: $233,920
South Dakota: $211,090
Tennessee: $194,790
Texas: $216,280
Utah: $125,890
Vermont: $254,790
Virginia: $232,250
Washington: $246,350
West Virginia: $232,410
Wisconsin: $247,160
Wyoming: $228,780