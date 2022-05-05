California anesthesia group acquired by private equity-backed firm

Private equity-backed hospital services company Synergy Health Partners has acquired SoCal Anesthesia Solutions.

The 30-provider anesthesia group was founded in 2019 and currently serves four healthcare facilities across Southern California, Synergy said April 20. Synergy was acquired in May 2020 by private equity firm Enhanced Healthcare Partners.

"Our team is proud to partner with Synergy Health Partners on their mission to address the dire clinician shortage facing our healthcare system," SoCal Anesthesia founder Jay Rindenau, MD, said in a news release. "We were attracted to Synergy Health Partners' innovative model to restore work-life balance to clinicians, elevate patient care, optimize hospital workflow and stem patient outmigration, all while raising patient satisfaction rates."

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.