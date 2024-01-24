Army anesthesiologist accused of abusing 42 patients 

Army anesthesiologist Maj. Michael Stockin, MD, has been accused of sexual misconduct related to 42 alleged victims, CBS News reported Jan. 24.

Army prosecutors are moving forward in a case that accuses Dr. Stockin, who worked at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (Wash.), of 48 counts of abusive sexual contact and five counts of indecent viewing under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He allegedly attempted to cover up sexual abuse by saying it had a medical purpose.

"While there are still many questions to be answered in this case, I believe there are three undisputed facts," Robert Capovilla, Dr. Stockin's attorney, said in a statement, according to CBS News. "First, the Army referred charges against Major Stockin last week. Second, the parties are in the process of finalizing an arraignment date. And third, the defense team is very much looking forward to fighting this case on behalf of a military officer whom we believe is falsely accused."

Dr. Stockin has been suspended from patient care but not detained. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Additionally, seven of Dr. Stockin's former patients who allege abuse have filed civil complaints against the Army and the Defense Department for failing to protect them from abuse, the report said.