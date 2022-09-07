Anesthesiologists making headlines: 3 stories in 2 weeks

Here are three anesthesiologists who have made headlines since Aug. 29:

1. Anesthesiologist Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, was named the president-elect of the American Medical Association, according to Anesthesiology News. He will begin his role as president in June 2023.

2. Alika Lafontaine, MD, an anesthesiologist in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada, was inducted as the Canadian Medical Association's first Indigenous president.

3. A LaVale, Md.-based anesthesiologist and pain management practice will pay $980,000 to resolve allegations they submitted false claims for medically unnecessary urine tests.

Melvin Gonzaga, MD, who owns and operates Gonzaga Interventional Pain Management, and his son, Rommel Gonzanga, the CEO, were accused of billing Medicare, Medicaid and Railroad Retirement Board for a large number of the tests.