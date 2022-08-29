CMA names 1st Indigenous president

Alika Lafontaine, MD, an anesthesiologist in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada, was inducted as the Canadian Medical Association's first Indigenous president, Everything GP reported Aug. 26.

Dr. Lafontaine was born on the Métis homelands of southern Saskatchewan with mixed ancestry of Métis, Cree, Anishinaabe and Pacific Islander.

From 2013 to 2017, he was the medical lead of the Indigenous Health Alliance, where a strategy he co-led resulted in the commitment of $68 million over three years to advance Indigenous-led health transformation in Canada, according to the report.