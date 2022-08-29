Anesthesiologist, pain clinic pays nearly $1M to settle false claims allegations 

A LaVale, Md.-based anesthesiologist and pain management practice will pay $980,000 to resolve allegations they submitted false claims for medically unnecessary urine tests, Cumberland Times-News reported Aug. 27.

Melvin Gonzaga, MD, who owns and operates Gonzaga Interventional Pain Management, and his son, Rommel Gonzanga, the CEO, were accused of billing Medicare, Medicaid and Railroad Retirement Board for a large number of the tests.

The tests were allegedly ordered Jan. 1, 2016, through March 31, 2019.