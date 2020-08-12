7 anesthesia group changes in 2020 so far

Seven anesthesia groups have signed a contract to provide services or went through a merger or acquisition in 2020 so far:

Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia signed an agreement to provide services at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, N.J.

NAPA also partnered with Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital to absorb the practice's anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists.

NAPA also acquired American Anesthesiology in Sunrise, Fla.

In January, Knoxville, Tenn.-based TeamHealth began providing anesthesia services at Brandon (Fla.) Surgery Center through a partnership with Jon Harmon, MD, and his team.

Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Regional Medical Center's anesthesiologists affiliated with Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based U.S. Anesthesia Partners.

Spindletop Pain Management Holdings and Tricity Pain Associates acquired San Antonio-based Hill Country Pain Associates.

CRH Medical Corp. acquired a 51 percent interest in Central Virginia Anesthesia Associates, effective July 1.

