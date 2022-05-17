5 anesthesia updates for ASC leaders

Here are five anesthesia stories Becker's has reported on since May 4:

1. A New York anesthesiologist admitted to using his medical license to buy prescription oncology medication to sell for profit.

2. The independent dispute resolution process for out-of-network services is now available to anesthesiologists and other healthcare providers.

3. Private equity-backed hospital services company Synergy Health Partners acquired SoCal Anesthesia Solutions.

4. Lisa Wise-Faberowski, MD, an associate professor of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine at the Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine, died Jan. 23.

5. An anesthesiologist purchased a medical office building in Colonie, N.Y., for $1.2 million.