New York anesthesiologist admits buying, selling cancer drugs for profit 

A New York anesthesiologist admitted to using his medical license to buy prescription oncology medication to sell for profit, the U.S. Justice Department said May 16.

While operating his medical practice in Elmwood, N.J., 53-year-old Jon Paul Dadaian, MD, used his medical license to buy prescription drugs, primarily, cold-chain biologic infusion medications, according to the Justice Department. He and two individuals who owned and operated businesses that were distributors of prescription drugs were able to get the drugs from pharmaceutical manufacturers’ authorized distributors and sell them.

In purchasing the drugs at a discount, Dr. Dadaian and the two individuals made several false claims to the pharmaceutical makers, including that he had purchased the drugs to treat his patients.

During the scheme, which ran from June 2012 to April 2018, tens of millions in prescription drugs were purchased in Dr. Dadaian’s name and using his medical license, according to court documents.