42 states where CRNAs can practice independently
As of April 15, there are 42 states that do not require physician supervision of certified registered nurse anesthetists in state nursing laws or rules, according to information provided to Becker's ASC Review by the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Washington
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021.