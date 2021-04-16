42 states where CRNAs can practice independently

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

As of April 15, there are 42 states that do not require physician supervision of certified registered nurse anesthetists in state nursing laws or rules, according to information provided to Becker's ASC Review by the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas 
  5. California
  6. Colorado
  7. Connecticut
  8. Delaware
  9. Georgia
  10. Hawaii
  11. Idaho
  12. Illinois
  13. Indiana
  14. Iowa
  15. Kansas
  16. Kentucky
  17. Maine
  18. Maryland
  19. Massachusetts
  20. Minnesota
  21. Mississippi
  22. Montana
  23. Nebraska
  24. Nevada
  25. New Hampshire
  26. New Jersey
  27. New Mexico
  28. New York
  29. North Carolina
  30. North Dakota
  31. Oklahoma
  32. Oregon
  33. Pennsylvania
  34. Rhode Island
  35. South Dakota
  36. Tennessee
  37. Texas
  38. Utah
  39. Vermont
  40. Washington
  41. Wisconsin
  42. Wyoming

More articles on surgery centers:
Why 9 of 15 Newsweek top ASCs of 2021 are in California: Q&A with Elizabeth LaBouyer
The most expensive ASC projects so far in 2021
New York BCBS policy change drives surgery to ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers