42 states where CRNAs can practice independently

As of April 15, there are 42 states that do not require physician supervision of certified registered nurse anesthetists in state nursing laws or rules, according to information provided to Becker's ASC Review by the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Maine Maryland Massachusetts Minnesota Mississippi Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Washington Wisconsin Wyoming

