4 anesthesia updates

Here are four anesthesia updates Becker's has reported on since Jan. 23:

1. North American Partners in Anesthesia appointed Rafael Cartagena, MD, as its new CEO effective Jan. 30.

2. Anesthesia services company Surgical Directions appointed Robert Johnson as its managing director of anesthesia and Mark Penkhus as its strategic executive adviser.

3. Northern American Partners in Anesthesia was named a 2022 Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award recipient on behalf of the National Quality Forum and The Joint Commission.

4. Self-employed anesthesiologists regularly outearn their employed counterparts in three major U.S. cities, according to Medscape's physician salary explorer.