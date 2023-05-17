Anesthesiologist pay by setting

Although the mean annual wage among all anesthesiologists is $302,970, that can vary based on factors including experience and practice setting, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

In hospitals, the mean annual salary of anesthesiologists is $290,880, whereas anesthesiologists working out of an office earn a mean annual salary of $311,030.

Here is an overview of the average pay of anesthesiologists in different medical settings by percentile:



