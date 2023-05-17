Anesthesia

Anesthesiologist pay by setting

Although the mean annual wage among all anesthesiologists is $302,970, that can vary based on factors including experience and practice setting, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

In hospitals, the mean annual salary of anesthesiologists is $290,880, whereas anesthesiologists working out of an office earn a mean annual salary of $311,030.

Here is an overview of the average pay of anesthesiologists in different medical settings by percentile:

 Practice setting 

Mean annual salary

 Average salary among 10th percentile 

Average salary among 25th percentile

Median annual salary

Average salary among 75th percentile

Average salary among 90th percentile

Physician's office

$311,030

$77,230

$171,130

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

 Outpatient care centers 

$373,720

$173,410

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

Hospitals

$290,880

$68,130

$79,620

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

Specialty hospitals

$346,020

$113,740

$200,110

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

