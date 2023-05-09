Anesthesia

What anesthesiologists are paid per hour per state 

Nebraska offers anesthesiologists the highest hourly mean wage, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

Here's anesthesiologists' hourly mean wage by state. 

Editor's note: No data was available for the states not included. 

State

Hourly mean wage

Nebraska

$202.91

Washington

$201.90

Idaho

$196.07

Maryland

$190.06

Oregon

$189.93

Minnesota

$189.08

Connecticut

$185.03

Alabama

$184.42

Iowa

$182.64

Wisconsin

$179.92

Vermont

$171.24

South Carolina

$170.74

Ohio

$168.34

Montana

$166.70

Kentucky

$158.55

Tennessee

$154.66

New York

$148.73

North Carolina

$147.07

Florida

$144.22

Texas

$143.61

Indiana

$142.49

Arizona

$140.24

Nevada

$136.09

Utah

$126.36

Kansas

$123.81

Virginia

$122.33

West Virginia

$116.37

Illinois

$114.72

Wyoming

$98.94

