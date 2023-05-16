5 keys to a winning team of anesthesiologists and hospital management

There are several tenets essential to fostering successful relationships between anesthesia groups and facility administrators, according to a May 1 post by Anesthesia Business Consultants on its website.

The challenges faced by independent provider groups are often similar to those faced by healthcare administrators, so here are a few best practices recommended by Anesthesia Business Consultants for anesthesia groups to ensure a successful working relationship:

• Commitment to maintaining a close working relationship with administration.

• Collaborative problem solving.

• Regular and consistent communication.

• Identify issues that need to be addressed and work together to find solutions.

• Strong leadership.