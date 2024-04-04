35 Chicago anesthesiologists form independent group 

More than 35 independent anesthesiologists have banded together to form Chicago Anesthesia Locums, a subgroup of Midwest Anesthesia Partners.

The group will provide anesthesia primarily to ASCs, according to an April 3 release from the company, and is currently contracted with 15 centers.

The anesthesiologists formed the group in response to the migration of physicians to employed positions. The model allows physicians to take advantage of market opportunities while remaining independent, according to the release.

"The formation of Chicago Anesthesia Locums empowers our anesthesiologists to continue working at the facilities where they have developed strong relationships over the years, with a renewed focus on controlling their schedules to ensure a healthy balance between professional commitments and personal lives," Marco Fernandez, MD, president of Midwest Anesthesia Partners and member of Chicago Anesthesia Locums, said in the release. "Moreover, this is a win-win solution for both MAP and the facilities it works with. Surgery centers can now benefit from more reliable and consistent anesthesia coverage, ensuring that patients continue to receive the highest standard of care MAP has always provided, while allowing for better optimization of resources within a fair market framework."