2 anesthesia legal battles in the news

Here are two anesthesia legal battles in the headlines that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 5:  

1. A Fort Lewis, Wash.-based military anesthesiologist Michael Stockin, MD, at Joint Base Lewis McChord has been charged by the Army with alleged sexual assault.

2. A Sioux City, Iowa-based anesthesiologist, Dale Klein, MD, who was fired from MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in December 2021, is alleging in a lawsuit that he was blacklisted by the hospital's administrators to prevent him from getting another job.

